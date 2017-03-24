NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the International Olympic Committee and hockey's governing body will have to make concessions before the NHL sends the world's best players to the Winter Games in South Korea. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman: League needs concessions to go to Olympics NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the International Olympic Committee and hockey's governing body will have to make concessions before the NHL sends the world's best players to the Winter Games in South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.