NBCU Teams With Snap And BuzzFeed To Offer Content At 2018 Winter Olympics

Here's an example of the kind of alliance NBCUniversal apparently had in mind early this month when it made a $500 million investment in Snap - owner of Snapchat - in its initial public offering: The companies say today that they will partner to offer content in February from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Snapchat will cover the games on Snapchat Discovery with daily "Our Stories" and "Publisher Stories."

