NBCU Teams With Snap And BuzzFeed To Offer Content At 2018 Winter Olympics
Here's an example of the kind of alliance NBCUniversal apparently had in mind early this month when it made a $500 million investment in Snap - owner of Snapchat - in its initial public offering: The companies say today that they will partner to offer content in February from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Snapchat will cover the games on Snapchat Discovery with daily "Our Stories" and "Publisher Stories."
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Wed
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
