NBCU Teams With Snap And BuzzFeed To ...

NBCU Teams With Snap And BuzzFeed To Offer Content At 2018 Winter Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

Here's an example of the kind of alliance NBCUniversal apparently had in mind early this month when it made a $500 million investment in Snap - owner of Snapchat - in its initial public offering: The companies say today that they will partner to offer content in February from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Snapchat will cover the games on Snapchat Discovery with daily "Our Stories" and "Publisher Stories."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Wed AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,943,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC