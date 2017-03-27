NBC to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics live across U.S.
In this Sunday, March 5, 2017 photo, Naturalized biathlete Timofei Lapshin competes during the men's 4x7.5 km relay competition for the Biathlon World Cup at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Biathlete Lapshin said heA's now known as A'the Russian Viktor AhnA' after making the switch in reverse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|12 hr
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC