McQuaid avoids serious injury after skate cuts neck
If there is one thing to be learned from Adam McQuaid's National Hockey League career, it's that he is certainly not short on toughness or grit. That was made more than clear on Saturday night during the Bruins' 3-2 win over New Jersey at TD Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Sat
|justme
|92
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC