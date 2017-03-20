McEwen and Gushue to meet in Page 1-2 game as playoff matchups set at the Brier
Manitoba's Mike McEwen earned the top seed Friday morning with a 5-2 win over Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard. McEwen and Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador will meet in the Page playoff 1-2 game on Friday night after topping the standings with 9-2 records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|2 hr
|Little NHL
|1
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|19 hr
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC