McEwen and Gushue to meet in Page 1-2 game as playoff matchups set at the Brier

15 hrs ago

Manitoba's Mike McEwen earned the top seed Friday morning with a 5-2 win over Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard. McEwen and Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador will meet in the Page playoff 1-2 game on Friday night after topping the standings with 9-2 records.

