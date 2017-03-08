Martin Fourcade wins men's sprint in biathlon World Cup
With a sixth career overall World Cup title already secured last week, the Frenchman claimed his 13th win of the season in Friday's sprint, not including relays. Fourcade beat Czech rival Ondrej Moravec by 0.6 seconds, with Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway 9.4 seconds behind in third.
