Martin Fourcade wins men's sprint in ...

Martin Fourcade wins men's sprint in biathlon World Cup

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

With a sixth career overall World Cup title already secured last week, the Frenchman claimed his 13th win of the season in Friday's sprint, not including relays. Fourcade beat Czech rival Ondrej Moravec by 0.6 seconds, with Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway 9.4 seconds behind in third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... 9 hr ReceivesPhartz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Fri Ed D 93
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC