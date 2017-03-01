Marcel Hirscher writes himself into history books with giant slalom victory
Marcel Hirscher stunned the world of alpine skiing by locking up an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title on Saturday. Two days after his 28th birthday, the Austrian won a giant slalom to give him an insurmountable lead of more than 500 points over his main rivals: Kjetil Jansrud and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, and Alexis Pinturault of France.
