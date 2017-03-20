Live, from South Korea, has NBC final...

Live, from South Korea, has NBC finally figured out the Olympics?

10 hrs ago

Two weeks ago, NBC broke from its 40-year tradition and announced the final four episodes of “Saturday Night Live” this season would actually be live everywhere. Not just 11:30 p.m. in the East, but also at 8:30 p.m. in the West, with a repeat at 11:30 p.m. So all that presidential spoofing that kept getting out to the masses earlier on social media might now be more communal.

