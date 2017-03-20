Laursen wins award named after friend who helped him
James Montgomery presents the Monty Montgomery Volunteer Award to Ben Laursen , as Rick Dillabough of the Brandon Wheat Kings, Ben's wife Shirley, granddaughter McKenzie and son DJ look on. The new award will be presented annually to a deserving Wheat Kings volunteer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC