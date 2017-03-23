Kristi Yamaguchi tweets 'break a leg' to Nancy Kerrigan

In this March 12, 1991, file photo, American skaters Tonya Harding, silver; Kristi Yamaguchi, gold; and Nancy Kerrigan, bronze, display their medals after the finals of the World Figure Skating Championships in Munich. A run-of-the-mill good luck tweet from Yamaguchi to Kerrigan is drawing online attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.