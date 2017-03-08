Kings' Doughty caught in limbo awaiti...

Kings' Doughty caught in limbo awaiting NHL's Olympics decision

Drew Doughty would like to play in the Winter Olympics next February in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He would like to win his third gold medal for Canada.

Chicago, IL

