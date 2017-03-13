IOC president Bach to meet with Russia doping investigator
Doping investigator Richard McLaren has been invited for talks with IOC President Thomas Bach amid ongoing tension between Olympic sports bodies and anti-doping officials. The offer, announced Thursday, to meet in Lausanne comes eight months after McLaren detailed evidence of a Russian doping conspiracy at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
