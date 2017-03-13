Ilka Stuhec looks to keep breakout se...

Ilka Stuhec looks to keep breakout season going in Aspen

On skis waxed, tuned and maintained by her mom, Stuhec is in the midst of a breakout season that has her on the verge of clinching the downhill and super-G titles this week at the World Cup Finals. The 26-year-old will certainly be one of the skiers to watch heading into the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, possibly even the one to give four-time overall World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn a strong push in the speed events.

