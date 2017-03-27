'I almost died': Injured snowboarder Mark McMorris sends first tweet...

Star Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris says he "almost died" when he crashed going off a jump in the B.C. backcountry last weekend. A bronze medallist in slopestyle at the 2014 Olympics, McMorris suffered breaks to his jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.

