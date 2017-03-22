How much would fans really care if NHL skips 2018 Winter Olympics? 45 minutes ago | Steve Dangle
Gary Bettman joined Dan Murray to discuss the latest on NHL players taking part in the Olympics, pre-season games in China, and much more. On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman informed fans to assume that the NHL will not send players to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
