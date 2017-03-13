Hirscher soon off to island to unwind after rewarding year
Marcel Hirscher's not-so-distant plans include spending two weeks on an island, where he will read books, watch movies and stare into the sea as he ponders this: Does he really want to keep ski racing? Don't read too much into it, though. It's an annual rite for the Austrian standout who has captured six straight overall World Cup titles.
