Goggia beats Vonn to win World Cup race at 2018 Olympic site
Italy's Sofia Goggia beat Lindsey Vonn by just 0.07 seconds on Saturday to win a World Cup downhill race, a test event ahead of the 2018 Olympics. Vonn, who had finished first in both practice runs at the venue that will be used for the Pyeongchang Games, went first out of the gate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC