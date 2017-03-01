Goggia beats Vonn to win World Cup ra...

Goggia beats Vonn to win World Cup race at 2018 Olympic site

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Italy's Sofia Goggia beat Lindsey Vonn by just 0.07 seconds on Saturday to win a World Cup downhill race, a test event ahead of the 2018 Olympics. Vonn, who had finished first in both practice runs at the venue that will be used for the Pyeongchang Games, went first out of the gate.

