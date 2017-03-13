Frenzel wraps up record 5th Nordic co...

Frenzel wraps up record 5th Nordic combined World Cup title

6 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Eric Frenzel wrapped up an unprecedented fifth straight Nordic combined World Cup title on Sunday with his 10th win of the season. The Olympic champion, who could only have been denied by German teammate Johannes Rydzek going into the final event, finished in 28 minutes, 49.7 seconds for his third consecutive victory after the 10K cross-country race and his eighth-place finish in the ski jump.

