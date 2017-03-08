France, Austria win relays in biathlon World Cup
The French team beat Germany by 11 seconds to win the last mixed relay of the season, with Ukraine third, 16.1 seconds further back. As well as the four-person mixed relay held in the full Olympic configuration of two women's 6-kilometer legs and two 7.5k legs for the men, there was also a single mixed relay earlier Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Sat
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 10
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC