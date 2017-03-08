France, Austria win relays in biathlo...

France, Austria win relays in biathlon World Cup

21 hrs ago

The French team beat Germany by 11 seconds to win the last mixed relay of the season, with Ukraine third, 16.1 seconds further back. As well as the four-person mixed relay held in the full Olympic configuration of two women's 6-kilometer legs and two 7.5k legs for the men, there was also a single mixed relay earlier Sunday.

