For the Record

Dunkirk area swimmer, Riley Drummond, placed well in several individual and relay events at the Region 1 Short Course Invitational swim meet held at Union College in Schenectady from Feb. 17 through Feb. 20. Drummond swims for the USA Swimming Swim Club, Town Wreckers Swim Team in Orchard Park. This large meet attracts hundreds of top-tier swimmers from all over the northeast, including Olympics trials qualifiers.

