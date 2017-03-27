HELSINKI Javier Fernandez led the men's event at the figure skating world championships on Thursday and eclipsed his personal best score from winning the European title in January. Fernandez, the two-time defending champion from Spain, skated an immaculate short program to the tune of "Malaguena," landing a quadruple toeloop-triple toeloop combination, plus a quad salchow, for 109.05 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.