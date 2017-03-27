Flawless Javier Fernandez leads after men's short program at figure skating worlds; Nathan Chen s...
HELSINKI Javier Fernandez led the men's event at the figure skating world championships on Thursday and eclipsed his personal best score from winning the European title in January. Fernandez, the two-time defending champion from Spain, skated an immaculate short program to the tune of "Malaguena," landing a quadruple toeloop-triple toeloop combination, plus a quad salchow, for 109.05 points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Wed
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC