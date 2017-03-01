Fishing out the winners and losers on NHL trade deadline day

At left, in a Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers' Mark Streit plays during an NHL game against Tampa, in Tampa, Fla. At right, in a Feb. 23, 2016, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning's Valtteri Filppula, of Finland, looks to pass against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.