FIS calls for longer doping ban against world champion Johaug

The International Ski Federation on Thursday appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to extend a doping ban against former world cross-country ski champion Therese Johaug. Norway's sporting authority banned Johaug for 13 months on February 10 for using a steroid that was applied on a lip balm.

