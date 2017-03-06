Ex-NHL goalie Robb Stauber to coach US women at worlds
Former NHL goalie Robb Stauber will coach the U.S. women's hockey team at the world championships, which start March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan. "We look forward to having Robb continue leading our team at the world championship," Reagan Carey, director of women's hockey, said in a statement Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Sat
|justme
|92
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC