Elise Christie claims more gold in Rotterdam

Elise Christie claimed a second gold medal in two days at the World Short Track Championships in Rotterdam on Sunday. After winning the women's 1500 metres final on Saturday, the 26-year-old won in the women's 1000 metres.

