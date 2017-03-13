Column: IOC must consider serious reforms to save Olympics

The International Olympic Committee , no stranger to embarrassing predicaments, has devised an unprecedented strategy to avoid - or, at least, put off - the indignity of having an empty queue of cities willing to fork over billions of dollars for the right to host 2 1-2 weeks of badminton, taekwondo and a bunch of other sports no one would pay attention to otherwise. You see, Paris and Los Angeles are the only ones left standing for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be awarded in a few months, and the IOC is keenly aware there's not exactly a long list - zero, to be exact - showing serious interest in pursuing the games that come four years after that.

