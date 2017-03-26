Colorado geared for increased China exchanges with 2020 Olympic games ahead

DENVER, the United States , March 23 -- With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic games on the horizon, Colorado Govenor John Hickenlooper was all about "building a bridge between China and Colorado." "I suspect we can get some people like and some serious executives to go and really take a look how we could be helpful," Hickenlooper told Xinhua Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.