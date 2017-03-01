Coates: 2020 Olympic golf venue must be nondiscriminatory

In this Feb. 20, 2017 file photo, the International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates, left, looks at a men's 1500 meters heat of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan. Coates said the club that is set to host the 2020 Olympic golf tournament must change its policy of excluding women as full members or the event will go elsewhere.

