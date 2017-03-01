Clarkson Cup back in an NHL arena featuring Inferno, Les Canadiennes rematch
In its 10th season, the Canadian Women's Hockey League is getting assists from the NHL in the form of bricks and mortar. Sunday's Clarkson Cup in Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre between the defending champion Calgary Inferno and Les Canadiennes de Montreal will be the third CWHL game played in an NHL arena this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC