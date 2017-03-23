Caolan home with two medals

The youngest athlete on Ireland's Special Olympics winter squad, Lurgan schoolboy Caolan McConville is coming home today with a silver medal and a bronze medal adding a little extra weight to his luggage!. The 13-year-old's home village of Aghgallon was gushing about his success on the slopes at Schladming, when he placed at his first ever Special Olympic games on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lurgan Today.