Caolan home with two medals
The youngest athlete on Ireland's Special Olympics winter squad, Lurgan schoolboy Caolan McConville is coming home today with a silver medal and a bronze medal adding a little extra weight to his luggage!. The 13-year-old's home village of Aghgallon was gushing about his success on the slopes at Schladming, when he placed at his first ever Special Olympic games on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lurgan Today.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 10
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC