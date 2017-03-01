Canadian skier Harvey wins world cross-country gold in 50k
Harvey, of St. Ferreol, Que., timed his final attack perfectly, taking the lead on the last corner and holding off Russian Sergei Ustyugov in the final sprint to win by 0.6 seconds. The Canadian celebrated in exuberant style, playing air guitar in front of the crowd.
