Canadian figure skater Chan looks to improve quad jumps at world championships
When Patrick Chan stepped away from competing after the Sochi Olympics, the three-time world figure skating champion could never have known how drastically the sport would change. Skating's young stars were suddenly reeling off huge quadruple jumps with the unfettered ease of kids playing hopscotch.
