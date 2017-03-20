Canada's three-time champion Patrick Chan focuses on his own game at worlds
Out on the practice ice at Hartwell Arena, Patrick Chan tries to stay in his own head space, avoiding the sideways glances at young stars such as Nathan Chen. Chan competes at the world championships this week in a men's event that has suddenly and irrevocably become all about the quad jump.
