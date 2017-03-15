Canada's Devon Kershaw, Emily Nishikawa win first races at Ski Nationals

Emily Nishikawa and Devon Kershaw battled through difficult conditions to climb onto the top of the women's and men's podiums in the cross-country classic-ski interval start races on Tuesday at the 2017 Ski Nationals. Fresh off competing in front of more than 50,000 strong at the World Cup Finals in Quebec City, two of the veterans of the National Ski Team handily won their first national titles of 2017.

