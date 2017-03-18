Canada opens women's curling worlds in Beijing with victory over China
Skip Rachel Homan led her team to a 9-3 win with Canada's Ambassador to China John McCallum looking on. Canada's Rachel Homan, centre, leads her team to victory against China on Saturday in the opening game of the World Women's Curling Championship in Beijing.
