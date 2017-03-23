Canada completes perfect round robin ...

Canada completes perfect round robin at women's curling worlds in Beijing

With the win, Homan's squad became just the third ever to go undefeated in round robin play at the tournament, joining Sweden in 2005 and Canada in 2003. Anette Norberg's Swedes went on to win gold in Paisley, Scotland in 2005, while the Canadian squad led by Colleen Jones settled for silver in Winnipeg in 2003.

