Brian Elliott wins his 10th straight game, Flames rebound to beat Stars 3-1

Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists and Brian Elliott won his 10th game in a row as the Calgary Flames got back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday. Home with the flu on Wednesday when the Flames had their 10-game winning streak snapped by the Boston Bruins, Elliott was good to go once again and he was nearly perfect on 25 shots faced.

