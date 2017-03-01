Bjoergen wins 30K race, Norway completes women's gold sweep
" Marit Bjoergen won world championship gold in the 30-kilometer classical race Saturday as Norway completed a sweep of women's cross-country ski titles at the world championships. The Norwegians made an emphatic statement ahead of next year's Winter Olympics, taking the top four places with strong team tactics on the final sprint of the 30K.
