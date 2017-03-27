Backcountry enthusiasts can't count on quick rescue if something goes wrong
Experts say the growing number of skiers and snowboarders enticed by pristine powder in the backcountry shouldn't assume help will arrive quickly if something goes wrong. Snowboard star Mark McMorris, a medal favourite at next year's Winter Olympics, was hurt badly while attempting a jump in British Columbia's backcountry on the weekend.
