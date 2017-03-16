Avalanche on a hot streak after winning 3 of last 5 games

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, front, gathers up the puck as Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen, of Denmark, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Denver. Colorado beat Carolina and New Jersey, then lost to Ottawa and Arizona before getting goals from Matt Duchene, J.T. Compher and Carl Soderbeg in a 3-1 win over Detroit Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center.

