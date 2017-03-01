Austria's Stefan Kraft completes ski ...

Austria's Stefan Kraft completes ski jump golden double at worlds - Thu, 02 Mar 2017 PST

10 hrs ago

Austria's Stefan Kraft completed a golden double in ski jumping at the Nordic world ski championships on Thursday, adding the large hill title to the normal hill honor he won last week. Kraft is the first man to win both individual events at a world championships since Poland's Adam Malysz in 2003.

