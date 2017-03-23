Aussies to skate for Winter Olympics berth
Harley Windsor, an indigenous man from western Sydney, and Moscow-product Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who does not yet have Australian citizenship, are vying for one of 20 places at February's Winter Olympics. They will compete against 38 other pairs at this week's world championships in Helsinki, which will determine the first 16 Olympic spots.
