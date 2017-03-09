None of winger Radim Vrbata's NHL stops have been as memorable as his time - all three stints - with the Coyotes in Arizona, which was a fitting backdrop to Vrbata's 1,000th regular-season game Thursday at Gila River Arena against the Senators. Arizona fitting backdrop for Coyotes' Radim Vrbata's 1,000th game None of winger Radim Vrbata's NHL stops have been as memorable as his time - all three stints - with the Coyotes in Arizona, which was a fitting backdrop to Vrbata's 1,000th regular-season game Thursday at Gila River Arena against the Senators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.