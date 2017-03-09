Arizona fitting backdrop for Coyotes'...

Arizona fitting backdrop for Coyotes' Radim Vrbata's 1,000th game

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

None of winger Radim Vrbata's NHL stops have been as memorable as his time - all three stints - with the Coyotes in Arizona, which was a fitting backdrop to Vrbata's 1,000th regular-season game Thursday at Gila River Arena against the Senators. Arizona fitting backdrop for Coyotes' Radim Vrbata's 1,000th game None of winger Radim Vrbata's NHL stops have been as memorable as his time - all three stints - with the Coyotes in Arizona, which was a fitting backdrop to Vrbata's 1,000th regular-season game Thursday at Gila River Arena against the Senators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) 6 hr Ed D 93
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC