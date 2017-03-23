Answering the Bell: a look back at Surrey's large in-school theatre, which turns 15 this spring

What do Justin Bieber, Tom Waits, a nesting mouse, a platoon of Elvis impersonators, Surrey high school students and dozens of dedicated volunteers have in common? The people who run the Sullivan Heights-area theatre have some stories to tell after 15 years of staging shows in the 1,052-seat hall they cherish. The Bell, so named with sponsorship money from the telecommunications giant, officially opened 15 years ago - on April 13, 2002 - with a gala headlined by Surrey-raised country artist Lisa Brokop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.