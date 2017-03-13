Alex Pullin wins bronze in snowboard cross to take Australia's medal tally to five
Alex Pullin survived a wild day of wipeouts to claim Australia's fifth medal at the world ski and snowboard championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. Snowboard cross rider Pullin finished third, pulling out all the stops in tricky conditions but failing to match the speed of long-time rival and 2014 Winter Olympics winner Pierre Vaultier who took gold.
