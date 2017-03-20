2018 Olympics: Viewers Can Watch All NBC Coverage Live
Viewers across the country will be able to watch all 2018 Winter Games all coverage live at the same time, NBC announced Tuesday. The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games are scheduled for Feb. 8-25, 2018, with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 8. Between that and the Closing Ceremony Feb. 25, viewers from coast to coast will be able to watch all coverage, including prime-time, live for the first time.
