2018 Olympics: Viewers Can Watch All ...

2018 Olympics: Viewers Can Watch All NBC Coverage Live

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NBC Chicago

Viewers across the country will be able to watch all 2018 Winter Games all coverage live at the same time, NBC announced Tuesday. The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games are scheduled for Feb. 8-25, 2018, with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 8. Between that and the Closing Ceremony Feb. 25, viewers from coast to coast will be able to watch all coverage, including prime-time, live for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 10 Ed D 93
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC