2018 Olympics still in doubt for NHL: - It's very disruptive on the season'

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with media following the conclusion of the GM meetings in Boca Raton, Fla., and said there was no progress on NHL players attending the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, less than one year from now. "And I think the overwhelming sentiment of the teams is that it's very disruptive on the season and there's somewhere between fatigue and negativity on the subject."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.