2018 Olympics still in doubt for NHL: - It's very disruptive on the season'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with media following the conclusion of the GM meetings in Boca Raton, Fla., and said there was no progress on NHL players attending the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, less than one year from now. "And I think the overwhelming sentiment of the teams is that it's very disruptive on the season and there's somewhere between fatigue and negativity on the subject."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 4
|justme
|92
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC