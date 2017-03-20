2018 Olympics still in doubt for NHL:...

2018 Olympics still in doubt for NHL: - It's very disruptive on the season'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with media following the conclusion of the GM meetings in Boca Raton, Fla., and said there was no progress on NHL players attending the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, less than one year from now. "And I think the overwhelming sentiment of the teams is that it's very disruptive on the season and there's somewhere between fatigue and negativity on the subject."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 4 justme 92
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC