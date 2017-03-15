15:30 Kyrgyzstani athletes at opening ceremony of Special Olympics World Winter Games 2017 in Aus...
Schladming hosted an opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2017 on the Planai Stadion on March 18. Three athletes - Asel Almazbekova, DAstan Almazbek uulu and Marliz Abdunasyrov - represent Kyrgyzstan in the Special Olympics. They will compete in skiing and ice skating.
