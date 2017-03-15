15:30 Kyrgyzstani athletes at opening...

Schladming hosted an opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2017 on the Planai Stadion on March 18. Three athletes - Asel Almazbekova, DAstan Almazbek uulu and Marliz Abdunasyrov - represent Kyrgyzstan in the Special Olympics. They will compete in skiing and ice skating.

