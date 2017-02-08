Yuna Kim unveiling Olympic torch in c...

Yuna Kim unveiling Olympic torch in countdown to 2018 Games

10 hrs ago

Dancers in traditional costumes perform during the unveiling ceremony of the countdown clock for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Pyeongchang is the host city of the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games which will start from February 2018.

