Yuna Kim unveiling Olympic torch in countdown to 2018 Games
Dancers in traditional costumes perform during the unveiling ceremony of the countdown clock for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Pyeongchang is the host city of the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games which will start from February 2018.
