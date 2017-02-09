Young Pool-in-Wharfedale skiier Lucas...

Young Pool-in-Wharfedale skiier Lucas Ellis aims for British title

11 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

A YOUNG Wharfedale skier insists he expects nothing less than a podium finish as he prepares to step onto the slopes at next month's English Alpine Ski Championships in Italy. Lucas Ellis, 12, of Pool-in-Wharfedale, will compete across three disciplines as he chases a national title in Bormio, racing in the Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super G in the under-14 age category.

Chicago, IL

