Young Pool-in-Wharfedale skiier Lucas Ellis aims for British title

A YOUNG Wharfedale skier insists he expects nothing less than a podium finish as he prepares to step onto the slopes at next month's English Alpine Ski Championships in Italy. Lucas Ellis, 12, of Pool-in-Wharfedale, will compete across three disciplines as he chases a national title in Bormio, racing in the Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super G in the under-14 age category.

